Council issue decision on controversial 'eyesore' mast constructed in Derbyshire garden without permission

A controversial communications mast in Bolsover is set to stay despite strong objections raised by residents.

An application for retrospective planning permission for a communication mast in a garden at Brookfield Road in Bolsover was submitted to Bolsover District Council on July 22 by Mujahid Sadiq.

The planning application has faced opposition from neighbours who claim the structure has been causing problems since it was put in place in March this year.

The mast is 28 feet tall and consists of a lattice tower with an 18-foot wide rotating horizontal antenna, which is clearly visible from surrounding properties and streets.

In her objection letter, local resident Mrs Huddless, said: “It is viewable from my house and garden as well as from Searson Ave Road. Due to its sheer size, I feel it is extremely visually intrusive having a detrimental impact on our local environment.

"I receive freeview through my digital TV aerial and am experiencing regular signal interference which is extremely frustrating when viewing and recording TV programmes in my retirement. My aerial has recently been checked over by a local tv aerial installer.”

Another resident opposing the mast, Michelle Smith said: “I have lived at this address for 25 years and then all of a sudden, this very imposing mast appears, interfering with my TV at around 9.30 pm most nights.

"It is also a blot on the landscape, with it being so tall, and also risks damaging other peoples property if it falls, it has been lowered down before in high winds but not every time.”

Bryn Green added: “The mast is totally overbearing looks industrial and does not blend in with the residential environment. We also have intermittent interference on our aerial-fed TV which has only started recently. We strongly object to this mast.”

Carol Morton said in her objection: “Ever since this mast was erected we have noticed intermittent interference with our TV and Internet. The mast can also be seen from our property, which we find rather intrusive. We also believe the structure breaches the guidelines in relation to its size.”

Martin Berresford said: “The mast is highly visible from neighbouring properties and public viewpoints. Its prominence makes it an eyesore, negatively affecting the views from nearby homes. Many residents, including myself, are drawn to this area for its peaceful, suburban charm, and the presence of such an unsightly structure directly contradicts that appeal.

"I urge the planning authority to refuse this retrospective planning application. The mast is wholly inappropriate in a residential garden setting and detracts from the visual and overall amenity value of the area. Its presence contradicts the residential character of the neighbourhood and sets a worrying precedent for future unregulated developments.”

No public comments in support of the mast were submitted to the council.

On Monday, November 18, Bolsover District Council announced that the mast received an ‘unconditional’ planning consent and can stay in place.

The decision notice reads: “Officers have worked positively and pro-actively with the applicant to address issues raised during the consideration of the application. The proposal has been considered against the policies and guidelines adopted by the Council and the decision has been taken in accordance with the guidelines of the Framework.”