The group set up an illegal encampment on Monday, July 31, at the park.

Councillor Ross Shipman said the travellers should have been moved as the law allows police and local authorities to move illegal encampments within 24 hours.

He said: “Police should be using their powers to deal with the problem.”

Travellers arrived at Langer Lane yesterday, on August 1. Chesterfield Borough Council has confrimed earlier today, on August 2, that they are currently working with partners to remove the encampment.

Councillor Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We have been made aware that a group of travellers that have moved on to Langer Field Park, we are currently working with partners in order to move the group off of the site as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to a report that travellers had moved onto land off Langer Lane, Chesterfield just after 5 pm on Monday, July 31.