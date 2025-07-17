Council is challenged over enforcement notice issued for unauthorised use of protected green space

A council is being challenged for its haste in issuing an enforcement notice while the recipient awaits the outcome of an appeal against the authority’s refusal of retrospective planning permission.

The notice relates to protected green space north of 14 to 36 Harvester Way, Clowne where Bolsover District Council states there has been a breach of planning control, namely unauthorised change of use to equestrian and the siting of two wooden field shelters.

The occupier of the site had stated in response to a Planning Contravention Notice that the unauthorised use of the land had begun on January 13, 2017 and a retrospective application confirmed that the field shelters were erected on November 19, 2020.

A retrospective application for the site, submitted by John Allsop of Harvester Way, Clowne in December 2024, was turned down by the council in April 2025. The council’s reason for refusing the application was that the site was allocated as protected green space in the adopted Local Plan. The proposal would prejudice the future use of the green space as a link between the existing formal open space and the existing playing pitches which would have a greater overall benefit for the community than the proposed use of the site.

Mr Allsop said that the council was made aware that an appeal against its decision was made via email on June 25, 2025, yet the authority served the enforcement notice dated June 27. On an enforcement notice appeal form to the Planning Inspectorate Mr Allsop writes that the council could have delayed this action until the outcome of the appeal into refusal of planning consent.