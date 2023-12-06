Council investigates after Derbyshire underpass flooded five times - with video
The underpass on Wyaston Road was closed yesterday, on Monday, December 4, between Ashbourne and Wyaston Villa after the road flooded following heavy snow and rain.
The situation affected not only drivers and residents but also local businesses – with Eager Beaver Fitness forced to cancel classes last night because of the extent of the flood.
Caroline Sterland, who runs Eager Beaver Fitness and the Venue in Ashbourne, recorded a video showing the extent of the flood and reported the issue to the Derbyshire County Council. The video shows water running off a driveway and flooding the underpass.
Caroline said that this was the fifth time at least this season that the road has flooded.
When approached by the Derbyshire Times, a Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of and investigating the issue. We have been regularly cleaning the road drains but the cause seems to be surrounding land drainage issues, which we will work with relevant stakeholders to resolve.”