Council facing massive pylon scheme shares concerns for Derbyshire’s ‘landscape heritage’

NE Derbyshire District Council has raised concerns for the region’s landscape during the first of two consultations into National Grid’s proposal to put up a 60km long corridor of electricity pylons across the county.

Council Leader Nigel Barker told a recent council meeting that the authority has raised concerns about the possible impact of the scheme upon the ‘character of landscape heritage’ and that it has questioned the process of selecting a ‘preferred route’ for the pylons.

Cllr Barker said: “Our officers at this district council have been working very closely with the county council officers and discussing how to highlight the areas of concern regarding the National Grid proposals and I think this included collaboration in responding to the recent formal consultation that was submitted.

“We raised concerns about the impact of the proposals on the character of landscape heritage matters and also questioned the process of selecting the preferred route.”

Cllr Barker was responding to a question from Cllr Charlotte Cupit on whether the district council was going to support the work of Derbyshire County Council which has already submitted concerns to the National Grid about where the infrastructure may go with worries for the region’s landscape and communities.

Derbyshire County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has also set up the The Amber Valley National Landscape Campaign to protect parts of the Amber Valley from ‘unrestrained development and infrastructure projects’ that ‘threaten its ecological integrity’.

Cllr Cupit, who is also a county councillor, explained the county council has been working with various groups and organisations to get the Amber Valley area formally listed as a National Landscape which would secure some protections.

She said there is mounting pressure for the National Grid plans with likely follow-ons including an increase in planning applications for solar farms and battery installations being sponsored by the Government.

The district council had previously resisted submitting concerns at an earlier stage of the consultation process before giving the matter greater consideration because it had stated that it did not want to ‘fetter future discretion’.

However, Cllr Barker told the district council meeting on November 25 that its concerns for the ‘character of landscape heritage’ and the ‘preferred route’ for the pylons have been submitted during the first of two consultations into the scheme.

National Grid’s proposed 60km long, 400 kilovolt overhead electricity line with 164ft tall pylons has been earmarked to run between Chesterfield, in north Derbyshire, and Willington, in South Derbyshire, including the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site.

The scheme’s potential route includes an area with Bolsover district’s Stainsby Common and Bolsover District Council will have had to consider the possible impact upon Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Old Hall, Hardwick Hall Register Park and Gardens, Bolsover Castle, a scheduled monument at Stainsby and the conservation areas located at Hardwick and Rowthorne, Stainsby, Astwith and Hardstoft.

Cllr Cupit has argued the proposed route includes some of the district’s most treasured rural landscapes and that there are already significant objections from residents over the possible impact on listed buildings, valued landscape and the character of the countryside.

She fears the development would affect communities in Calow, Heath, Holmewood, North Wingfield, Pilsley, Lower Pilsley, Danesmoor, Handley, Stretton, Higham, Mickley, Shirland, and the Amber Valley.

Cllr Cupit has also argued the proposals would detract from and harm some of the most valued open spaces and countryside in NE Derbyshire and in particular the character of the valley that surrounds Higham, Handley, Stretton, Danesmoor and Pilsley.

She fears the roll-out would also have a ‘devastating impact’ on heritage assets and their settings including Ogston Hall and many other listed buildings as well as Wingfield Manor just beyond the council’s district.

National Grid Electricity Transmission has stated it aims to enhance the electricity network with the new overhead line between a new 400kV substation at Chesterfield and the existing Willington substation in South Derbyshire to meet the challenges of climate change by producing less harmful energy.

A National Grid spokesperson has said the Chesterfield to Willington proposals will support the country’s energy transition and make sure the grid is ready to connect to more sources of low carbon electricity generated in Britain.

National Grid argues the project will transport clean energy from the North of England to homes and businesses in the Midlands and play an important role in building a more secure and resilient future energy system.

A recently completed consultation is expected to be followed by a further one in 2025 and National Grid’s application for the scheme could be submitted for consideration by 2026.

If the scheme is approved construction could get under way by 2028 with an estimated, completed operational date in 2031.

National Grid, which says it wants to work with communities, will be applying to the Planning Inspectorate for a Development Consent Order and the Planning Inspectorate will make a recommendation to the relevant Secretary of State who makes the final decision.

Cllr Barker added: “Officers will continue to work together through what I think is called the Development Consent Order. I am led to believe there is a statutory process for the designation of landscapes and there are very technical arguments that need to be made.

“So with that, I am happy to task our officers to continue to work with counterparts at county and, if needed, report back on this work to the environment scrutiny committee.”

Cllr Barker confirmed that he was sure the district council officers would take Cllr Cupit’s concerns into consideration.