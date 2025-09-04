Council explains why workers were spraying Derbyshire roundabout with paint

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 3, on Causeway Lane in Matlock when two council workers were seen using spray pain on a mini roundabout.

Witnesses claimed the workers were spray-painting a St George’s flag onto the roundabout.

Today (Thursday, September 4) Derbyshire County Council has denied the allegations and explained that the workers were using white paint to cover up offensive graffiti, including pictures and swear words, that someone had painted on the roundabout.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Charlotte Hill said: “Our workers were simply at this location to spray over some offensive words and graffiti that someone had painted on the white parts of the roundabout.”

“We are not routinely removing any flags from flagpoles, or those that have been painted on roundabouts, and will only do so if they pose either a danger or a distraction to road users.”

1 . Council workers spotted on a roundabout in Matlock The incident took place on Wednesday, September 3, on Causeway Lane in Matlock when two council workers were seen using spray pain on a mini roundabout. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Council workers spotted on a roundabout in Matlock Witnesses have claimed that the council workers were spray-painting a St George’s flag onto the roundabout - but the council denied the allegations. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales