Council comments on ‘presence of Travellers’ near Derbyshire leisure centre

Council chiefs say they are ‘aware of the presence of Travellers’ near a Clay Cross leisure centre.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:48 pm

North East Derbyshire District Council issued a statement about the situation on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said: “The council is aware of the presence of Travellers near Sharley Park Leisure Centre.

“We are working with the Travellers and partner organisations to manage the situation and are seeking a safe and proper outcome, including any necessary legal action, to regain the car park as soon as practically possible.”

Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Clay Cross.
DerbyshireTravellersClay Cross