Council comments on ‘presence of Travellers’ near Derbyshire leisure centre
Council chiefs say they are ‘aware of the presence of Travellers’ near a Clay Cross leisure centre.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:48 pm
North East Derbyshire District Council issued a statement about the situation on Tuesday morning.
It said: “The council is aware of the presence of Travellers near Sharley Park Leisure Centre.
“We are working with the Travellers and partner organisations to manage the situation and are seeking a safe and proper outcome, including any necessary legal action, to regain the car park as soon as practically possible.”