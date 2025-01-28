Council can no longer defend refusal of planning permission for more than 400 homes in Derbyshire town - as Public Inquiry looms

The proposed Matlock Wolds housing site, circled in red, above Matlock.

Derbyshire Dales District Council says it can no longer defend the reasons for refusing planning permission for more than 400 homes in Matlock.

In March last year the council refused outline planning permission for developer William Davis Limited to build the homes in the Gritstone Road area of the town.

The authority says while that decision still stands, the developer has appealed, which means a final decision will now be made by the Government - the Secretary of State’s Planning Inspector - at a Public Inquiry starting on March 11 this year.

A spokesman said: “While the District Council no longer has any statutory powers over the application, it remains our view - confirmed at an Extraordinary Council meeting last week - that the Gritstone Road proposals would have adverse impacts on Matlock if allowed by the Planning Inspector in its current form.

“However, the unequivocal advice of technical and legal experts hired by the Council is that these impacts can be overcome by planning conditions. In these circumstances they advised that the Council can no longer defend the reasons for refusing planning permission.

“To protect the Council's case at the forthcoming Inquiry, the public and press were excluded from part of last week's Extraordinary Council meeting."

The meeting was only held in public session for less than 19 minutes before councillors voted to continue the rest in private, with nothing discussed apart from objections being raised about transparency and openness.

After three hours of discussion, the council agreed - in accordance with national planning guidance - to focus on securing the best possible planning conditions attached to any permission the Planning Inspector might grant, rather than defending refusal. It was agreed that to ignore such clear expert advice would not only be irresponsible but also pose significant financial risks to the Council, which would be borne by taxpayers of the whole of the Derbyshire Dales.

The council met with the Wolds Action Group the day after the Extraordinary Council meeting to advise them of its position.

Should the Planning Inspector grant any permission, the council intends to retain the services of an independent drainage consultant to ensure any conditions related to drainage are properly discharged by the developer.

The district council rejected plans from William Davis Homes for a combined total of 423 homes – 345 and 78 across a combined hybrid application on what is known locally as the Matlock Wolds on the northern hillside above town.

That rejection had largely hinged on the perceived flood risk posed by development on green fields and by large flood water collection ponds forming part of the scheme.

The appeal, to be decided at a public inquiry, will focus purely on the 345 rejected homes, a short report published for Thursday night’s meeting details.

More than 2,500 people signed a petition by the Wolds Action Group opposing the scheme and a total of 462 objection letters were submitted to the council.