Council approves outline planning consent to demolish filling station and build homes near Chesterfield
The application for Ladywood Filling Station on Baslow Road, Holymoorside does not state how many houses are proposed.
An officer’s report to North East Derbyshire District Council states that a sensitively-designed redevelopment of the site, currently occupied by a majority of single storey buildings, would not impact adversely on the green belt. The officer says that the introduction of two storey properties may have the potential to result in a loss of openness in visual terms.
At this stage of the planning process, the matter of appearance, means of access, landscaping, layout and scale are reserved. As a result, a full and detailed assessment of the impact of the scheme on green belt openness cannot be undertaken.
The application was submitted by Mr J. Morrison of Ladywood Filling Station.
