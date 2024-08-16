Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outline planning permission has been granted to demolish a petrol station, shop and commercial garages near Chesterfield and erect new homes on the site.

The application for Ladywood Filling Station on Baslow Road, Holymoorside does not state how many houses are proposed.

An officer’s report to North East Derbyshire District Council states that a sensitively-designed redevelopment of the site, currently occupied by a majority of single storey buildings, would not impact adversely on the green belt. The officer says that the introduction of two storey properties may have the potential to result in a loss of openness in visual terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this stage of the planning process, the matter of appearance, means of access, landscaping, layout and scale are reserved. As a result, a full and detailed assessment of the impact of the scheme on green belt openness cannot be undertaken.

The application was submitted by Mr J. Morrison of Ladywood Filling Station.