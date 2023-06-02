Council appeal after fly-tippers dump massive piles of rubbish in Derbyshire lane
Bolsover District Council is appealing for witnesses after fly-tippers dumped massive piles of rubbish in Derbyshire lane.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST
Two massive rubbish heaps, including broken wooden panels, have been found at Wood Lane in Shirebrook.
It is believed the fly-tipping incident took place on or around Wednesday, May 17, and the authorities are now appealing for help catching those responsible.
Bolsover District Council has appealed for anyone who has information about who may have dumped the rubbish to contact the council via email or call 01246 242424.