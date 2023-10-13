Could you look after a guide dog puppy? More homes urgently needed for guide dog pups in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training.

The cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Bron Rawlins, from Chesterfield, is currently looking after her seventh guide dog puppy.

Bron said: “At first, I boarded guide dog puppies for short periods, then when I finished work, I signed up to be a Puppy Raiser.

“Having my first guide dog pup living with me was great. It was hard work getting the pup used to sleeping and toileting, but it got easier.

“All the pups I’ve looked after have been different. The first one was calm, but I’ve also had outgoing pups and cheeky ones too.”

Bron is currently looking after six-month-old guide dog pup Biscuit, who is a Golden Retriever cross Labrador.

Bron said: “He’s lovely, funny and very handsome. You can see a lot of potential in him when he’s doing things as he should.

“Everyone thought with me that I signed up to be a Puppy Raiser because I wanted a dog, but that’s not the reason, for me it’s all about the people who need the dogs.

“By puppy raising, you’re helping someone further down the line who otherwise would be stuck at home.

“A guide dog is so many things to someone with sight loss. That’s the motivation for me.”

Bron added: “It’s the most rewarding thing being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs. You get these lovely little puppies, and they are all lovely, even if they are mischievous.

“When the pups go, it’s the hardest bit, but it’s also why you are doing it.”

Stephanie Cupitt, Puppy Development Advisor for Derbyshire, said:

“Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.