Cost of living puts “horrendous” pressure on domestic abuse victims, says charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elm Foundation reports having 600 more clients on their books by the middle of August than the whole of 2022.

Victims still in the family home say their abusers use price increases to instil further dependance and exert more control.

While those who have already left face the stark choice between being able to clothe and feed their children and their safety.

Helen Onion, learning and development lead at The Elm Foundation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Onion is the learning and development lead at Chesterfield-based domestic abuse charity The Elm Foundation.

She says cost of living issues are coming “up again and again” - particularly as the autumn and winter approach.

She said: “Victims worry about how they’re going to cope and get school uniforms, put food on the table and afford the rent.

“Those who have already left are very much on the poverty line and among the poorest in society - they leave with very little if anything.

“The stress and strain of affording the essentials and paying bills adds an additional barrier to victims still living with their abusers.”

It is well-documented that financial control is a major factor in abusive relationships, however Helen added “they say perpetrators use the crisis as a way to exercise further control”.

She said: “They say ‘you need me to pay the bills and keep a roof over your head’. I cannot even begin to imagine how horrendous that is.”

However, victims who appear relatively well-off on paper – such as those with joint tenancies or even mortgages – are often in a worse situation.

Helen said: “They are financially-controlled by perpetrators and are not eligible for benefits - on paper they look like they have more money than they actually have.”

The Elm Foundation runs four refuges for victims of domestic abuse however increased heating costs are not sustainable long-term, says Helen.

She added: “We don’t want to pass those costs onto clients - we’re going to have to look very carefully at how to manage that.”

This month national charity Women’s Aid published research showing 66 per cent of survivors reported their abusers using price increases as a tool for coercive control.

While 73 per cent of those living with abusive partners said the cost of living crisis had made it harder for them to leave.

Women’s Aid is now calling for an emergency domestic abuse fund to support survivors to pay for essential items and energy bills.

It also calls for reduced energy costs for all refuges during the cost of living crisis - for example by extending the remit of Warm Home Discount Scheme to include refuges.

Helen said: “We support what Women’s Aid are calling for - we can’t see things getting any better as the winter arrives.

“We can’t ignore the the most vulnerable in society and we would like to see a government that see that as a priority.

“But, right now our priority is supporting victims and that’s at the forefront of our minds.

“We’re trying to ensure that when clients come to us that they’re accessing the financial support they’re entitled to get.”

The Elm Foundation runs a helpline for abuse victims which can be reached by dialling 08000198668.

For those who cannot speak on the phone they can text for help on 07534 617 252, email or use the online chat service via The Elm Foundation website.

Below is a list of charities in Chesterfield which will receive donations of helpful items:

Life House Church on Chatsworth Road – for school uniform donations

Baby Basics Chesterfield 665-655 Chatsworth Road – for baby items such as clothes, Moses baskets, nappies, etc

Gussie’s Kitchen at St Augustine’s church also take clothes – they have a clothes bank and a food bank