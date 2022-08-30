Cost of living crisis: Chesterfield Relate charity offers free emotional support to support mental health and well-being

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Harris, chief executive officer of Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “Pressure and anxiety of how individuals, couples and families are going to be able to pay their bills may be causing difficulties within relationships or with their own personal well-being.

"Relate will be offering free one-hour assessment appointments throughout September 2022 to support people’s mental health and wellbeing during this time. As other agencies are supporting the financial concerns Relate would like to offer emotional support to try and help.

“Following these assessments the charity will then try to ensure that as many people as possible progress to fully funded ongoing counselling.

Amy Harris , CEO of Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire which is offering emotional support to people who are worried about the soaring cost of living.

“Currently we have no waiting lists and free assessments will be offered on a first come first served basis."