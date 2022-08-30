News you can trust since 1855
Cost of living crisis: Chesterfield Relate charity offers free emotional support to support mental health and well-being

Residents of Chesterfield who are worried about the cost of living crisis are being supported by a relationship charity.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:28 pm

Amy Harris, chief executive officer of Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “Pressure and anxiety of how individuals, couples and families are going to be able to pay their bills may be causing difficulties within relationships or with their own personal well-being.

"Relate will be offering free one-hour assessment appointments throughout September 2022 to support people’s mental health and wellbeing during this time. As other agencies are supporting the financial concerns Relate would like to offer emotional support to try and help.

“Following these assessments the charity will then try to ensure that as many people as possible progress to fully funded ongoing counselling.

Amy Harris , CEO of Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire which is offering emotional support to people who are worried about the soaring cost of living.

“Currently we have no waiting lists and free assessments will be offered on a first come first served basis."

To book a free assessment, email: [email protected] or call 01246 382772, 07401 343 817 or 07384 762 877.

