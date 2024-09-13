Cost of a new Derbyshire primary school to replace disrepaired facilities has now hit £9.8 million

The cost of building a new Derbyshire primary school has now hit £9.8 million.

In a new report, Derbyshire County Council has shared that the cost of the Bramley Vale Primary School replacement, in York Crescent, four miles south of Bolsover, has now increased by a further £1.3 million.

This takes the cost of the project, which was initially billed at £5.5 million in 2021 to £9.8 million three years later – a rise of 78 per cent.

The latest increase, to be discussed at cabinet on Wednesday, September 18, is due to “additional structural and other identified works required to the school hall, including structural steels, roofing works and replacement of inadequate windows and doors”.

Bramley Vale Primary School in York Crescent, Bramley Vale, Derbyshire.

It says: “The rebuild of the school has required pupils to be relocated to a temporary learning village whilst the project is completed. During this work, further structural works on the school hall have been identified resulting in an increased overall budget cost.

A report on the issue says: “A further £1,285,780 is required to complete this project to allow for the children to return from the temporary learning village to the fully operational school.”

It says: “Children’s services, in conjunction with Concertus Derbyshire and contractors for the project have considered alternative options such as an additional phase to the overall project. However, this option would have severe financial implications as the pupils of the school would need to remain in the temporary learning village for an extended period of time, accruing even further costs to the project.”

The school, which has 155 pupils and capacity for 175, aged three to 11, is near the top of the council’s list of repair jobs.

It says the current school building is “at the end of its life and requires replacement”, with a backlog of repairs of £1.1 million as of early 2021.

The council previously said the new replacement school will be situated opposite the recently completed foundation block.

Council officials said the project will be carried out in phases to allow the school to be rebuilt on its current site, whilst remaining open to limit disruption to the pupils.

The authority says: “The school is at the heart of its small community and it would provide buildings that meet current standards and enhance the education of its pupils.”

Its 2021 budget of £5.5 million increased to £6.4 million during the design phase of the project when an additional classroom and cooking kitchen was added.

A further £891,430 was needed in 2022 to pay for the car park and “significant increases in construction material/labour costs”.

The phasing of the works to enable the existing school to continue to operate whilst building its replacement caused the budget to rise to £8.5 million last July.