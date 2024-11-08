Cost-cutting council replaces Santa's grotto with walkabouts in Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield Borough Council will not be running Santa's grotto in the Market Hall, Chesterfield this year (generic photo: Richard Thomas)

Cost-cutting Chesterfield Borough Council will not be running a Santa’s grotto in the town centre this year.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This year we will be having a free walkabout Santa experience, children will be able to meet Santa, speak to him and get a picture with him on selected market days throughout December, rather than from his usual spot in the Market Hall.

"Plus, the Chesterfield Canal Trust will be hosting their Santa Cruises, there are a selection of grottos across the borough and Santa will be driving Puffin’ Billy in Queen’s Park.

“There will be lots of fantastic activities and events this Christmas in Chesterfield. Our Christmas Lights Switch On is on November 17, we are hosting Cinderella at the Winding Wheel Theatre and there will be a special Christmas trail for families to explore. We will be sharing more details about everything happening across the borough this Christmas very soon.”

The absence of the popular Santa’s grotto from the authority’s festive activities follows the scrapping of this year’s council-run fireworks display in Stand Road recreation ground.

With a forecast budget deficit of about £4million for the 2024/25 financial year, the council has been forced to make tough decisions to cut costs.

The Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square has shut down, Revolution House at Old Whittington has been temporarily closed, cutbacks and changes have been brought in at the Winding Wheel Theatre and car parking fees have been increased. New operational arrangements at community hubs including the Assembly Rooms above the Market Hall and Hasland Village Hall have been introduced to reduce losses and improve income.

Roadside garden waste collection charges have been implemented, fees and charges have increased across some public services and the customer services centre has been relocated to the Town Hall. Workforce costs have been reduced through voluntary redundancies or voluntary retirements to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The council has previously stated that rising costs, demands on services due to the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid pandemic, inflation rates, pay awards and uncertainty over Government funding have forced the authority to bring in these measures.

*Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield is hosting Santa’s grottoon selected dates from November 17. No booking is required. An autism-friendly experience will be held at the grotto on November 26, December 1, 3, 7 and 10 for which booking is essential. Email [email protected] or call the office between 9am-5pm on 01246 234630.