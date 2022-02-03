Coroner opens inquest into death of Derbyshire baby
An inquest has opened into the death of a Derbyshire baby.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:32 pm
On Thursday, Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard Tommie Beal, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, sadly died at King’s Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire on October 15 last year.
The inquest was told he was born in July last year.
Susan Evans, assistant coroner, said: “The cause of death has been given as ‘sudden death in infancy, unexplained’.
“Further enquiries are needed so I am now adjourning the inquest.
“I express my condolences to Tommie’s loved ones.”