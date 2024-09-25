Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actor who found fame in the TV soap Coronation Street has died at his home in the Peak District.

Geoff Hinsliff played taxi driver Don Brennan for a decade during which his character became a kidnapper, attempted murderer and arsonist before driving his car into a viaduct in a dramatic exit from the soap.

His wife Judy and their daughters Gaby and Sophie said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Geoff Hinsliff, aged 86. He died at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. We’d like to thank the palliative care team at Ashgate Hospice in Derbyshire and the NHS for their unstinting support and care."

Geoff, who lived in Winster, left school in Leeds at 15 with no qualifications yet went on to to study at RADA with a scholarship and to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. His family said: “It was an English teacher who encouraged him to act and all his life he fervently believed in the power of education.

Geoff Hinsliff (playing Don Brennan) and Lynne Perrie (playing Ivy Tilsley) in Coronation Street in 2003 (photo: Granada Television).

"He was restless, curious, adventurous and funny; he loved nothing better than setting the world to rights around the dinner table. But it was family and home that ultimately mattered to him most."

Coronation Street star Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said: "Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.”

Geoff’s role on Coronation Street began in 1987 following his appearance in the Granada TV series Brass in which he played forelock-tugging George Fairchild.

He later trod the boards in Derbyshire where he performed in the pantomimes Jack and the Beanstalk at Buxton Opera House in 1998 and in Cinderella at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre in 1999.