It has been reported that the Coronation Street star, who grew up in Ilkeston, is now facing action from HMRC over tax debts.

Bill, who has played Ken Barlow on the popular TV show since the 1960s is now the highest-paid member of the cast, earning around £250k a year. He is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving television star in a continuous role.

The Sun reported that papers against the popular actor, were lodged at London's High Court on Tuesday, January 23.