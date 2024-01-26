Coronation Street star Bill Roache, 91, who grew up in Derbyshire faces bankruptcy over tax debt
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been reported that the Coronation Street star, who grew up in Ilkeston, is now facing action from HMRC over tax debts.
Bill, who has played Ken Barlow on the popular TV show since the 1960s is now the highest-paid member of the cast, earning around £250k a year. He is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving television star in a continuous role.
The Sun reported that papers against the popular actor, were lodged at London's High Court on Tuesday, January 23.
It’s not the first time the 91-year-old has faced bankruptcy as he was previously made bankrupt in 1999.