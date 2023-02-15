Coronation street parties: Road closure fees waived and grants available for NE Derbyshire celebrations
North East Derbyshire District Council has waived the road closure fees for street parties to support the King’s Coronation celebrations in the community.
To help residents celebrate over the Bank Holiday weekend, starting with His Majesty, King Charles III’s Coronation on 8 May, the council is inviting applications from community groups to apply for community action grants and has waived the usual rules that community groups can only apply once in a 12 month period.
The council has also confirmed that temporary road closure fees will be waived to support communities getting together, making it easier to join in the celebrations of this momentous occasion.
Council Leader Cllr Alex Dale said: “We want to support our community to mark this very special occasion with an extended grant scheme that will boost this celebratory event and have a lasting legacy for years to come.”
Deadline for applications is 9am on Monday, March 13, 2023. Applications can be completed via the council’s website.