Coronation celebrations: 16 pictures showing Derbyshire marking King Charles' coronation captured by our photographer

Hundreds of Derbyshire residents were happy and glorious as they celebrated the King’s coronation, while others hosted their very own street parties.

By Brian Eyre
Published 9th May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:34 BST

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was out and about over the bank holiday to capture events taking place in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire.

See if you can spot family and friends in these great pictures.

Coronation party. Dennis family at Alfreton House.

1. Coronation party.

Coronation party. Dennis family at Alfreton House. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coronation party. Lockoford Inn, Lockey ladies community coronation event.

2. Coronation party.

Coronation party. Lockoford Inn, Lockey ladies community coronation event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Staveley coronation party. Carla Lambert, Marjorie Scattergood and Grace McGregor.

3. Coronation party.

Staveley coronation party. Carla Lambert, Marjorie Scattergood and Grace McGregor. Photo: Brian Eyre

Monkey park community coronation party.

4. Coronation party

Monkey park community coronation party. Photo: Brian Eyre

