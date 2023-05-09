Coronation celebrations: 16 pictures showing Derbyshire marking King Charles' coronation captured by our photographer
Hundreds of Derbyshire residents were happy and glorious as they celebrated the King’s coronation, while others hosted their very own street parties.
By Brian Eyre
Published 9th May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:34 BST
Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was out and about over the bank holiday to capture events taking place in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire.
See if you can spot family and friends in these great pictures.
Page 1 of 4