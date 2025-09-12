Supporters of a controversial plan for a new cafe/micro pub will be cheered that consent has been given to convert a vacant building in a Derbyshire town.

Bolsover District Council has approved a change of use application from Andy Slater of Sip and Socialize to give a new lease of life to a former hair and beauty salon at 61 Main Street, Shirebrook.

The proposal has resulted in mixed reactions from nearby residents and visitors to the town.

Mr and Mrs Patel wrote: “As the landlords of 61 Main Street, we are writing to confirm our full support for The In-Between opening a café/micro pub at these premises. We believe this new venture will be a valuable addition to the community, bringing life and vibrancy to the high street while providing a welcoming place for people to gather. It also has the potential to generate income and revenue for the local area, supporting nearby businesses and contributing to the overall vitality of the town centre.”

Mr M. Rowland of West View, Tibshelf wrote: “When I regularly meet with family in Shirebrook, we often find there is nowhere comfortable and welcoming to go where we can enjoy quality time together without being surrounded by loud music. A cosy, relaxed venue like this would provide exactly the kind of environment Shirebrook currently lacks.

“Other towns and villages have benefitted from similar small, community-focused venues, and they have quickly become popular, safe places for people of all ages to socialise. I believe The In-Between micropub would be a fantastic addition to the area, filling a clear gap and offering residents and visitors alike a new choice that Shirebrook needs.”

On the flipside, Ms S James commented: “The said premises is in a residential area and attached to residential properties on both sides where families live, so not really suitable for a licensed venue with music. This would have a significant impact to the lives of residents living in the area. Children need to be in bed at a reasonable time, if there’s rowdy customers and music until late they will be significantly impacted.

“There is also a lot of antisocial behaviour issues in the area and another licensed premises in close proximity to the two already there will only add to this problem.”

Andrew Wainman of The Old Library, Main Street pointed out that the property sits within Shirebrook and Langwith Junction Public Spaces Protection Order. He wrote: “Having yet another licensed premises will add to the order’s agenda being managed by police and wardens - this is currently proving difficult due to resourcing the area.

"The premises backs onto a public footpath that has been used as a congregational area for anti-social behaviours; this, I believe, will increase.”