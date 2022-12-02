Proposals to change The Knockerdown Inn, close to Carsington Water, into an event and display area with coffee house, bar and restaurant have been submitted by Caffeine and Machine which run a centre for car and bike lovers in Warwickshire.

The application includes creating additional car parking; new vehicular access; external seating and display areas and landscaping.

But neighbouring parish councils in Carsington and Hopton, Biggin, Middleton and Brassington have strongly objected to the plans.

Louise Redfern chair of Biggin Parish Council stated: “In addition to the noise, light, increased traffic, dangerous entrance, affect on wildlife, the affect on local businesses and residents, the absolutely detrimental affect this business would have on the character of the rural countryside is unthinkable.”

Carsington and Hopton Parish Council said they had concerns about the ‘rural and beautiful countryside’. The council’s objection stated of the applicants: “They are clearly well aware that this kind of development which is aimed at those interested exclusively in motor cars and motorbikes is therefore likely to prove controversial.

“We believe this development, if approved, will have a serious negative impact upon the rural surroundings, existing tourism, carbon emissions and the amenity of local residents.”

Caffeine and Machine opened its first venue in 2018 near Stratford-upon-Avon and said it was looking to open a second mixed-use events venue at the former Knockerdown Inn.

Dan Macken, from the company, said he attended a Carsington and Hopton Parish Council meeting and many people he spoke to said there were ‘few opportunities in the area for younger people to work with forward thinking establishments.’

Lichfields, on behalf of Caffeine and Machine, said: “The application seeks to make productive use of a vacant building which will be substantially the same as the previous use, albeit with a different commercial emphasis in the events and activity undertaken.”

They added the business provided a range of benefits to the local community, including supporting local charities and providing employment.