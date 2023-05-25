Controversial plan for 14 industrial units in Derbyshire town is withdrawn

The application to Bolsover District Council for permission for the new units on land north of Sookholme Road junction on Portland Drive, Shirebrook has been withdrawn.

A previous recommendation from the Environment Agency was that the plan be refused as the submitted flood risk assessment didn’t adequately assess the risk of flooding and that the planning application did not demonstrate that the risks of pollution to contaminated water were fully understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust asked for justification as to why the main habitat, that had recently been cleared, had been classed as hawthorn scrub rather than mixed scrub or woodland.

Plans have been withdrawn for 14 additional units in a popular industrial area of Shirebrook.