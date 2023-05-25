News you can trust since 1855
Controversial plan for 14 industrial units in Derbyshire town is withdrawn

A controversial plan to erect an additional 14 units in an industrial area of a Derbyshire town has been pulled.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:33 BST

The application to Bolsover District Council for permission for the new units on land north of Sookholme Road junction on Portland Drive, Shirebrook has been withdrawn.

A previous recommendation from the Environment Agency was that the plan be refused as the submitted flood risk assessment didn’t adequately assess the risk of flooding and that the planning application did not demonstrate that the risks of pollution to contaminated water were fully understood.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust asked for justification as to why the main habitat, that had recently been cleared, had been classed as hawthorn scrub rather than mixed scrub or woodland.

Plans have been withdrawn for 14 additional units in a popular industrial area of Shirebrook.Plans have been withdrawn for 14 additional units in a popular industrial area of Shirebrook.
The application included the creation of a new T-junction with Portland Drive.

