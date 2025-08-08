Controversial housing plans on scenic greenfield land between two Derbyshire villages resurface

Controversial housing scheme plans for up to 300 homes on greenfield land between two Derbyshire villages – that previously attracted hundreds of objections according to a concerned councillor – have resurfaced.

Hallam Land has published information for the ‘proposed development’ off Coupe Lane, between Holmgate and Old Tupton, similar to a previous Hallam Land Management planning application to NE Derbyshire District Council on a 14 hectare site that was withdrawn in 2021 without a decision after it attracted objections.

But District Cllr Charlotte Cupit has alerted residents that even though a formal planning application has not yet been submitted an agent or the developer is doing a ‘pre-application’ and many residents have recently had leaflets from them about the draft plans.

Cllr Cupit said: “As many local residents will remember there was a previous application for houses on this greenfield site which we fought so hard to oppose for many reasons and which we were successful in getting withdrawn because we managed to get a new Local Plan in place.

“Sadly, this new application is likely largely driven by the new Government’s ramped-up housing targets which will impact our area so heavily and risk overriding our local planning protections.”

Hallam Land has published a ‘Masterplan’ with draft proposals for up to 300 homes with around 60 – equating to 20per cent of the total – expected to be ‘affordable’ to support a national housing shortage identified by the Government and recognised by councils.

The draft plans also include a public open space area with surface water attenuation to store and release excess rainwater which could provide a new wetland habitat at the proposed site on agricultural land near homes along Coupe Lane, Ashover Road and Mill Lane.

They also boast safe and suitable access from Coupe Lane, additional pedestrian connectivity, the retention of a green buffer to the southwest between the scheme and Millfield Camping Park and to the countryside to the north with tree planting earmarked along the western edge.

Hallam Land also stated that as part of its latest plans an existing public right of way will be maintained and enhanced, vegetation and hedgerows will be retained where possible, and there will also be additional planting as well as land to be used for an equipped playspace.

Concerns previously raised for the original planning application included a feared increase in traffic and safety risks along an already busy Coupe Lane, a feared impact on wildlife and the ecosystem, and that there have been recent developments at nearby Clay Cross, Wingerworth and Old Tupton.

Cllr Cupit, a district councillor and former Derbyshire County Councillor, stated she is willing to work with residents to oppose the current scheme.

She said: “Whilst I don’t represent Clay Cross anymore following the county council elections in May, I am still a local district councillor nearby and a local resident.

“I live here and I care, and I think this, and the general pummelling of our area with new homes without the infrastructure to match, doesn’t make sense.”

Conservative Cllr Cupit stated that hundreds of residents, whom she supported, and groups previously submitted objections to an original planning application which was withdrawn after its consideration between 2017 and 2021.

She claimed in 2021 this had been as a result of North East Derbyshire District Council, under its former Conservative administration, introducing an adopted Local Plan setting out land allocations for developments in the area providing greater protection from speculative developments.

However, under the council’s new Labour administration it is updating its Local Plan after stating that it needs to find land to accommodate over 12,000 new homes over the next 20 years to help meet the huge national demand for new homes.

The Labour Government aims to deliver 1.5 million new homes in five years in England and it has also urged all relevant councils to help facilitate a target of 370,000 new homes a year with allowances to encourage more developments on low-quality Green Belt areas deemed to be ‘Grey Belt’.

Cllr Cupit has said she is really concerned about the Government’s housing targets given the high number of new homes that have already been built in North East Derbyshire and she has repeatedly raised concerns about the use of greenfield land for developments and the loss of countryside.