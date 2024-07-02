Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversial housing plans have been approved for a greenfield site despite over 300 objections amid concern over the impact on historic buildings and footpaths.

Amber Valley’s planning board granted outline permission for 26 houses on land off Belper Road, Oakerthorpe, despite admitting a flaw in its report recommending approval.

The borough council’s report incorrectly stated that a neighbourhood plan covering the area, which is against greenfield development, was out of date and could not be considered.

Before the decision was made at Monday evening’s meeting, emotive speeches were made urging councillors to vote against the proposals – which affect the last remaining area of greenfield on the outskirts of Alfreton.

Protesters gather outside Ripley Town Hall before planning board meeting where controversial application for housing in Oakerthorpe was approved.

Dozens of countryside campaigners attended the meeting at Ripley Town Hall, demonstrating outside with placards.

Opponents pointed out that Amber Valley has sufficient planned new housing to meet its needs for the next five years.

The site of the homes is adjacent to the land earmarked for a 185-acre solar farm which was rejected in 2022 after a public inquiry.

South Wingfield Parish councillor Jamie Selby, also representing Save Alfreton Countryside, which led the campaign against the solar farm, told how the housing would affect the setting of the Grade II listed Peacock Hotel – across Belper Road from the proposed site - and Grade I listed Wingfield Manor.

He said: “Locals are incredulous that the impact on the Peacock has been dismissed (by the council) as the lowest possible level of harm.”

Mr Selby said locals “marvel” at the views of the Peacock and Manor when using popular paths across the fields and that “these views will be lost forever”.

He added: “Heritage and amenity should be protected and enhanced not surrendered for 26 houses which are neither welcomed or needed.”

Alfreton Town Council’s representative, Keith Wood, warned new housing – despite being a relatively small development - could risk efforts to safeguard the landscape between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe, the historic site of Alfreton Deer Park, as a conservation area for future generations.

He said: “This isn’t nimbyism. I’ve welcomed housing development around Alfreton which has taken place recently.

“The emotional issue is this particular land. It’s the last sliver of land which allows (local) people the chance to move between Alfreton and the Peak District.”

Mr Wood warned allowing even a small housing development could risk “all the work that has been done to extend the conservation area” – once walked by literary figures including Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll and D H Lawrence, as well as being enjoyed by scores of locals especially during Covid lockdowns.

He warned that if the council approved the housing, “this won’t stop here, it’ll continue and continue”.

Peter Milner, of Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, said “it seems incredulous that (Amber Valley Borough Council) can expend so much effort, money and time fighting to stop the solar farm” – then back the housing scheme.

He criticised the failure to mention the impact of the new homes on the loss of amenity for people walking the footpaths – saying the scheme would “obliterate the views” singled out for their importance by the planning inspector who rejected the solar farm.

Mr Milner warned councillors against making a decision based on a ‘flawed’ report which incorrectly ruled out the South Wingfield neighbourhood plan, which covers Oakerthorpe.

He added: “The report is flawed. It is wrong and I urge you to reject the officer’s recommendation and refuse.”

And local councillor Tony Harper, representing Crich and South Wingfield ward, which covers the site, said: “There have been over 300 objections and only one comment in support, which means over 99 per cent are against this application.

“I note there is provision for additional development. It appears this area has been identified for major development. Brownfield sites should be given priority.

“I think it is important to understand that this is an area of heritage and landscape importance.”

Cllr Harper also said he was concerned about the extra traffic and flooding in the area from increased surface run-off.

Resident and solicitor Chris Handforth told the planning board there have been 19 incidents since January 2020 in which the nearby River Amber has reached abnormal levels of over two metres – with the most recent severe flood last October with floodwater four feet deep.

Planning board members discussed the proposals for five minutes with those supporting the scheme only briefly discussing their reasons before giving a show of hands.

Those in favour included Steve Marshall-Clarke, vice chairman of the planning board, and a Labour borough councillor for Alfreton. He requested officers discuss with the developers about having ‘single storey dwellings at the top of the development site’ to reduce its impact.

Amber Valley’s Labour leader and planning board member Chris Emmas-Williams – who once held secret talks without the presence of borough council officers to buy the proposed Alfreton solar farm if it was approved - seconded the motion to approve the housing development.

He said: “We always try to get development on brownfield wherever possible. It’s a very difficult decision for us because under planning law none of the statutory consultees have objected and on that basis we are in a very difficult position, hence I support the officers’ recommendations.”

But Labour councillor Fay Atkinson, one of three councillors objecting, said: “The council has demonstrated a five-year housing supply so there is no basis of need. We just can’t keep concreting over our fields. There’s also a serious lack of infrastructure.”

Green Party councillor Eva Long and Conservative Amanda Paget also voted against the scheme.

Coun Long said: “As a former conservation officer, I absolutely agree this is a really special historic landscape.”

Although planning officer Alan Redmond admitted the error in the report, saying “the neighbourhood plan is not out of date”, the council said national planning policy meant it should grant permission unless adverse impacts ‘demonstrably outweigh the benefits’.

Mr Redmond said the size of the development had been scaled back from original proposals for 53 homes, adding: “The impact on the landscape is considered acceptable”.

He added that there had been no objections from statutory bodies or the council’s own landscape officers who also considered the solar scheme.

Andrew Gore, agent for developer Chevin Homes, said ’30 per cent’ of the houses would be ‘affordable’, a new play area would be built and £330,000 given towards primary and secondary school provision.

He said Chevin had “responded to concerns” by reducing the size of the scheme.

After the meeting, Mr Milner said opponents may seek a judicial review.

He said: “The officer’s report was admitted as being flawed and the decision was based on that report. As such it meets considering whether a judicial review should be undertaken.”

