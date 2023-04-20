News you can trust since 1855
Controlled explosion carried out as war rocket unearthed in Peak District

A controlled explosion has been carried out after detectorists found a rocket in Peak District.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

Detectorists were shocked when they unearthed a rocket that is believed to have been left underground since the war.

Police Officers from Bakewell SNT and Army Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the scene.

A controlled explosion was carried out in Peak District, near the A515.

Detectorists were shocked when they unearthed a Rocket in Peak District.Detectorists were shocked when they unearthed a Rocket in Peak District.
Police Officers from Bakewell SNT and Army Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the scene.Police Officers from Bakewell SNT and Army Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the scene.
A controlled explosion was carried out by the Army Ordnance Disposal crew and Police officers.A controlled explosion was carried out by the Army Ordnance Disposal crew and Police officers.
The rocket that is believed to have been left underground since the war.The rocket that is believed to have been left underground since the war.
