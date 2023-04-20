Controlled explosion carried out as war rocket unearthed in Peak District
A controlled explosion has been carried out after detectorists found a rocket in Peak District.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Detectorists were shocked when they unearthed a rocket that is believed to have been left underground since the war.
Police Officers from Bakewell SNT and Army Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the scene.
A controlled explosion was carried out in Peak District, near the A515.