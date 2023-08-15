Santiago Garcia-Perez wants to create a fan zone on match days with his plan for the bar which would be housed in a shipping container.

The council has yet to rule on Mr Garcia-Perez’s application for the site on Sheffield Road.

In October 2022 the council gave the go-ahead to an application by the football club for permission to build a new sports bar that would create 18 jobs.The building would double up as a classroom for the Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust during the day.

Ashley Kirk, a director of Chesterfield Football Club, said this week: “With no immediate plans in place to build a sports bar, we felt that the best solution in the short term would be to install a container bar on the stadium car park.