Container bar plan for Chesterfield FC stadium car park on match days awaits council ruling

An application has been lodged with Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to site a container bar on the car park at Chesterfield Football Club.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST

Santiago Garcia-Perez wants to create a fan zone on match days with his plan for the bar which would be housed in a shipping container.

The council has yet to rule on Mr Garcia-Perez’s application for the site on Sheffield Road.

In October 2022 the council gave the go-ahead to an application by the football club for permission to build a new sports bar that would create 18 jobs.The building would double up as a classroom for the Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust during the day.

Ashley Kirk, a director of Chesterfield Football Club, said this week: “With no immediate plans in place to build a sports bar, we felt that the best solution in the short term would be to install a container bar on the stadium car park.

“Subject to a successful planning application, this facility will be operated by a third party on a concession basis. It will be a small step towards our aim of creating an improved matchday experience for all supporters.”

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough Council