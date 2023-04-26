News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 minute ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Construction of new business park underway as part of multi-million pound scheme to boost employment in Derbyshire town

The construction of a new business park is underway on a multi-million pound scheme to boost employment in Clay Cross.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST

Roe Developments is set to begin the second phase of Wingfield View Business Park, which will see the creation of several new industrial units.

The estate will offer business premises, available from summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry Orwin-Allen, Senior Surveyor at Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the park with FHP Property Consultants, said there was a demand for high quality, new build industrial warehouse in the area.He added: “The park offers competitive lease terms and freehold sale values, with units being built to a specification to meet modern occupiers’ requirements and to provide the highest standard of industrial and warehousing space available in the area.”

The Wingfield View site is located just off the A6175.

Most Popular

This is Roe Developments second project in Clay Cross, following the construction of the Railway View business park on Coney Green in 2021.

Related topics:DerbyshireClay CrossSheffield