Construction of new business park underway as part of multi-million pound scheme to boost employment in Derbyshire town

Roe Developments is set to begin the second phase of Wingfield View Business Park, which will see the creation of several new industrial units.

The estate will offer business premises, available from summer.

Harry Orwin-Allen, Senior Surveyor at Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the park with FHP Property Consultants, said there was a demand for high quality, new build industrial warehouse in the area.He added: “The park offers competitive lease terms and freehold sale values, with units being built to a specification to meet modern occupiers’ requirements and to provide the highest standard of industrial and warehousing space available in the area.”

The Wingfield View site is located just off the A6175.