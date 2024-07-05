Conservative Lee Rowley is denied a further term as Labour takes NE Derbyshire seat v.1

Conservative Lee Rowley has been denied a further term as NE Derbyshire’s Member of Parliament after Labour’s Louise Jones secured victory in the 2024 General Election defeating the constituency’s former MP. Chesterfield-born Mr Rowley who has represented the area as its MP since 2017, had gone up against Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt for the NE Derbyshire constituency’s Parliamentary seat. The 43-year-old former Conservative MP secured 15.838 votes but Labour’s Louise Jones got 17,591 votes to be elected NE Derbyshire’s new MP. Reform UK’s Andy Egginton got 7,899 votes, Frank Adlington-Stringer secured 2,271 votes, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman got 2,159, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt secured 108 votes. Ms Jones said: “I would like to thank all of those who have supported my campaign.” She added: “Lee has been a dedicated voice in North East Derbyshire and although we may disagree on politics – we agree on public service.” Ms Jones also thanked the voters of NE Derbyshire and said it was a ‘huge honour’ that so many had put their faith in her and she cannot wait to make a difference to people’s lives. Former Conservative MP Mr Rowley was gracious in defeat after he had spent much of the early morning at NE Derbyshire’s Dronfield Sports Centre during the count before the results were declared watching the Labour Party securing what is expected to be a landslide victory across the country. He said: “There are only a few of us who get to represent constituents in the Houses of Parliament and I can say it is one of the most amazing things one can do and I know Louise will serve with distinction.” Before the election, Mr Rowley had also said it had been a privilege to serve the people of NE Derbyshre during the last seven years as their MP. Mr Rowley was the Minister of State for Housing, Planning and Building Safety from November, 2023, and he previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Safety between October 2022 and November 2023. Army veteran Ms Jones, who served in Afghanistan, grew up in a village in Leicestershire among a family of farmers and teachers and studied Chinese at the University of Edinburgh before joining the Civil Service initially working on transport policy. She was accepted into the Army as an Intelligence Officer before leaving in 2020 and she has most recently worked as part of the senior management team for a tech company which uses data gathered by satellites to analyse the impact of natural disasters. The 2024 General Election has been fought nationally on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues and voters have spoken at the polling booths with Labour toppling the Tory Government after a 14-year reign. Prior to the dissolution of Parliament on May 30 before the July 4 General Election, Derbyshire was a Conservative stronghold with nine Conservative MPs and two Labour MPs. But as results were still coming in during the early hours of July 5 Labour had secured eight seats across Derbyshire with a significant sea change under way for the county. The NE Derbyshire constituency’s Turnout Report during the General Election revealed 45,986 people out of an electorate of 73,234 had voted in the area during the 2024 General Election. This means the overall percentage turnout for the region was 62.79per cent.