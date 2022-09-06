Conservation projects of over £1million in total keep Derbyshire tramway workshop busy

Trams, a Victorian cabman’s shelter and a 1930s police box have been restored at Crich Tramway Village with work funded by grants, charities and societies.

Current work includes the renovating of a 1932 Art Deco style London County Council No 1 ‘Bluebird’ Tramcar, a £500,000 project which is now in its final stages after eight years. A significant milestone was achieved in April when the tramcar moved under its own electrical power for the first time since 1957. The tramcar should be running again in 2023 when a booklet about its history and renovation will be produced to tie in with the launch.

Two years ago the Crich workshop began renovating a 1930s Art Deco railcoach which was used in Blackpool and the work is anticipated to be completed by 2024. The cost of this project is estimated to be £373,000 (excluding volunteer labour).

After two decades out of action, a Newcastle Corporation Transport No 102 tramcar is joining the operational fleet at Crich this year. The tramcar was withdrawn from service with a broken axle in 2000 and remained on static display until 2018 when it entered the workshop for extensive repair work costing £175,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare surviving London Passenger Transport Board No 1622 tramcar underwent an overhaul and repaint with the addition of 1930s period adverts in a three-year project which was completed in 2021 at an approximate cost of £25,000. This is the only remaining working example of the largest class of tramcars from anywhere in the UK.

The next project that the conservation workshop team will be tackling will be the reconstruction of a double deck horse tramcar which was operated by the North Metropolitan Tramways Company from 1885 to 1906. The tramcar was subsequently bought by a Welsh farmer who used it as a children’s playhouse, grain store and a summer house. The renovation project is expected to cost £150,000 and the restored horse tramcar will be added to the Crich fleet.

Visitors to the tramway village can now also explore a shelter used by Victorian horse cab drivers in Bradford, which was rescued and brought to Crich in 1972. An £88,000 renovation project has restored the shelter, based on the original architect’s plans. A virtual tour is being created for people who are unable to physically access the shelter.