Chesterfield Borough Council planners have granted permission to Meadowland Holdings Ltd for the erection of a wooden stable to house three horses and use land for private recreational purposes on a 1.73-acre site to the north of Balmoak Lane, Tapton.

The application attracted several objections including a submission from Tapton Community Group which commented that the access would be on a very narrow lane adjacent to a tight junction. Dog-walkers use the single track route which has no pavement.

