Consent to build stable block and use land for equestrian purposes despite concern for pedestrian safety on narrow Chesterfield lane

Concerns about pedestrian safety and increased traffic on a narrow lane in Chesterfield have failed to block an application for consent to build a stable and allow agricultural land to be used for equestrian purposes.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Mar 2024, 13:50 GMT
Chesterfield Borough Council planners have granted permission to Meadowland Holdings Ltd for the erection of a wooden stable to house three horses and use land for private recreational purposes on a 1.73-acre site to the north of Balmoak Lane, Tapton.

The application attracted several objections including a submission from Tapton Community Group which commented that the access would be on a very narrow lane adjacent to a tight junction. Dog-walkers use the single track route which has no pavement.

Mr and Mrs E. Plevey commented that if horses are regularly transported to shows and competitions, the wide horseboxes would be a concern for pedestrians. They also said that Balmoak Lane was in a poor state of repair and increased traffic would only expedite the deterioration of the road surface.

