Connie, 91-year-old resident, fulfills heart-warming dream of bar tending
Connie's dream of revisiting her bartending days came true, thanks to the thoughtful efforts of the Ashmere team. Connie had expressed to Codnor Park staff her longing to return to the pub where she spent many years behind the bar. With the help of the Mundy Arms team this dream was able to become reality.
Christine, Connie’s daughter was visibly moved by the experience, sharing, "One of my mum's dreams was to come back to where she used to work, and it's been such a lovely surprise for her. I don't think I've seen her that happy in years; she was really in her element."
The Mundy Arms staff were so welcoming and willing to support Connie in going behind the bar once again.
The reunion at The Mundy Arms brought not only nostalgia but also an overwhelming sense of joy and fulfilment for Connie. The event not only highlighted the significance of fulfilling one's dreams, regardless of age but also emphasised the importance of creating meaningful experiences.
As Connie returned to Codnor Park Care Home, she was brimming with happiness.
The Ashmere team are so happy that they could support this special memory!