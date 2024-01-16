Connie, 91-year-old resident, fulfills heart-warming dream of bar tending

Codnor Park resident, Connie, took a trip down memory lane as she stepped back into her past by going behind the counter and pulling a pint at The Mundy Arms, in Heanor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connie's dream of revisiting her bartending days came true, thanks to the thoughtful efforts of the Ashmere team. Connie had expressed to Codnor Park staff her longing to return to the pub where she spent many years behind the bar. With the help of the Mundy Arms team this dream was able to become reality.

Christine, Connie’s daughter was visibly moved by the experience, sharing, "One of my mum's dreams was to come back to where she used to work, and it's been such a lovely surprise for her. I don't think I've seen her that happy in years; she was really in her element."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mundy Arms staff were so welcoming and willing to support Connie in going behind the bar once again.

Connie with her pint

The reunion at The Mundy Arms brought not only nostalgia but also an overwhelming sense of joy and fulfilment for Connie. The event not only highlighted the significance of fulfilling one's dreams, regardless of age but also emphasised the importance of creating meaningful experiences.

As Connie returned to Codnor Park Care Home, she was brimming with happiness.