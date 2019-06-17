Concert held in memory of much-loved Clay Cross couple raises £6,300 for cancer charity

A charity concert held in memory of a much-loved Clay Cross couple who tragically passed away within eight weeks of each other has raised more than £6,000.

Kathryn Wilbourn died in February following a long battle with cancer- tragically, husband Nick followed two months later.

A sell-out music concert held by Kathryn’s former colleague and friend Dan Armstrong raised £4,000 for Cancer Relief UK before it had even begun at Tupton Village Hall on Friday, June 14. The final total came in at an impressive £6,300.

Dan said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the support he had received and said it ‘just goes to show’ how respected Kathryn and Tony were in the community.

He added: “Clay Cross is a small town, but when needed we all pull together.

"Kathryn and Tony were loved by so many people and I’m sure they would be very proud of how residents and businesses came together to raise money for a charity that Kathryn wanted to help before she became so ill to do so.

"Kathryn and Tony were worth all the stress and hard work that went into the night- I’d do it all again for them in a flash.”

Cancer Relief UK is a Chesterfield-based charity that supports people living with cancer in the local area. Find out more or donate at: facebook.com/CancerReliefUk.

