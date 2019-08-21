Concerns raised over apparent 'poor treatment' of bus passengers in north Derbyshire town

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says he has raised concerns with transport bosses about apparent 'poor treatment' of bus passengers in Killamarsh.

The 71 bus that serves residents in Killamarsh is due to have early morning and late evening services scrapped by the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE).

Mr Rowley claims no consultation or formal announcement was made with residents or himself.

Mr Rowley said: “The 71 is a highly valued service within Killamarsh and the early morning/late evening buses assist in a number of local residents getting to and from work. Residents who will, if the change goes ahead, need to make alternative arrangements or, in the worst cases, no longer be able to get to their workplaces on a daily basis.

“To force these changes through without any consultation or discussion with local residents is wholly unacceptable. It did not help that when I made initial enquiries on behalf of local residents with the SYPTE I was told that they did not have responsibilities for these services.

“Along with local councillors in Killamarsh, I have written to the SYPTE to urge them to suspend the decision to change the service, formally consult residents on these proposals and commit to attend a public meeting in Killamarsh."

Killamarsh councillors Kevin Bone, Pat Bone, Stephen Clough, Mo Potts, Nick Whitehead, Nick Challenger, Chris Curzon, John Sharp, along with Lee Rowley MP, have written to SYPTE to urge them to reconsider the changes to the 71 bus service in Killamarsh.

The 71 service links Sheffield with Chesterfield via Killamarsh. The service currently commences shortly before 5am and ends shortly after midnight, making it an essential mode of transport for residents working early and late shifts in Sheffield, Chesterfield and surrounding areas.

Mr Rowley added: “Local residents feel like they aren’t being listened to on this issue. I hope the SYPTE give serious consideration to our letter and choose to take a different approach.”