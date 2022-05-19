Concerns over safety at Chesterfield town centre roundabout

Drivers are reporting problems with visibility at the exit from the ‘Donut’ car park since the adjacent Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre started to take shape.

Trees planted next to the building, along with metal screens to the side, are also creating difficulties for motorists using the town centre car park.

Organisers of the Chesterfield Community Group Facebook page say ‘multiple’ complaints have been received from its members.

Concerns have been raised about exits from Chesterfield's Donut roundabout after construction of the new enterprise centre.

A spokesperson said: “It is not the actual building itself, although to a small extent it does impair visibility to the left when observing exit of the car park.

"Surrounding the building on the left hand side is an area where small, at the moment, conifers, plants and trees have been planted.

"All plants grow so I would take it that visual impairment will become even worse as they get bigger. In front of these plant beds are metal screens.

"Some of our members have stated there is one car park exit, the roundabout is busy, observing to the left means visibility is impaired.

"Some have witnessed cars who have pulled out nearly across the inside lane, obviously because they thought the lane was clear to exit and it wasn’t.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “As is routine we were consulted by Chesterfield Borough Council in our role as the highways authority and provided a response.

"Ultimately the planning application was agreed by the borough council as the planning authority.”

Chesterfield Borough has been approached for a comment but the authority has not responded.

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, part of a £19.9m scheme to breathe new life into the northern entrance to Chesterfield town centre, is nearing completion.

Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said last month there had been plenty of interest from potential tenants.

Coun Gilby added: “This is a key development because it marks the conclusion of phase one of the Northern Gateway vision.