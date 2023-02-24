Concerns over 650 homes to be built on outskirts of Chesterfield - as 'roads, schools, GPs and dentists overloaded'

Chesterfield Borough Council approved an updated application for an extensive development including homes, leisure, health and office facilities, as well as a community garden on land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor.

According to the planning documents, 5% of the houses built will be in an affordable range.

Plans have caused concerns since they were first granted an outline planning permission in February 2021, when residents expressed worries about the increased traffic resulting from the new housing estate.

Chesterfield residents have been left shocked and disappointed as a plan to build 650 homes on the outskirts of town received green light, despite of the pressure on local services.

Following the decision Nyree Clark Ne Mullins said on Facebook: “Such a shame they are going to destroy our village and make travelling time a nightmare. It takes 30 mins to get through on a normal morning. Add 1300 more cars and gonna be a lot longer. No mention of where all the children will be schooled and doctors and dentists.”

Ian Turner added: “Schools oversubscribed as it is, and local doctors full. Traffic through Staveley already a nightmare at times, and apparently there's an underground watercourse where they want to build. Such fun.”

Lesley Redfern said: “Once planning is approved then the residential care unit and community building will go through window cos it won’t be viable.”

George Stevenson added: “Who is this new housing for with only 5% in the affordable range? What this will create is a return to housing that pepole will never own, or be able to pass on to their children due to mortgage interest rates, and finally back to rent day…This is another example of burying our farm lands...for housing that few can afford.”

Mathew Brownlee said: “Unless you’re building some new schools and medical facilities, don’t bother. An extra 2000+ people – local services can’t just absorb them.”

Jayne Holden shared similar concerns, adding: “Doctors? Schools? Took me 15 minutes this morning to get through roadworks at Lowgates and there is no school traffic! I just wish these plonkers lived in these areas.”

