Concerns as increase in children’s homes in residential areas - as dozens oppose plans for facility in Derbyshire village

The proposed pair of children's homes in Makeney Road, Makeney.

Police have responded to concerns over an increase in children’s homes in residential areas as dozens of people oppose plans for a facility in a Derbyshire village.

Derbyshire police, responding to planned facilities for a combined total of eight children in Makeney Road, Makeney, between Duffield and Belper, said there is no “inevitability” or “likelihood” of nuisance but say this remains a “possibility” in poorly managed sites.

Amber Valley Borough Council officers have recommended that plans for two separate four-child children’s homes in Makeney Road, Makeney, should be approved at a meeting on Monday, February 17.

The plans, submitted by a Milford resident only providing the surname “Clarke” would see a large former coachhouse and gatehouse converted into two neighbouring children’s homes.

If approved, each respective building would provide accommodation for four children aged between 10 and 18, with two to four staff on site at any one time.

A document submitted by the applicant details that visits from family and care professionals would be by appointment only and between 9am-5pm.

It says the company which will provide the services would be Higher Level Children Services, registered to a home in Lea Road, Wolverhampton, incorporated in May 2021, run by director Leon Fairclough.

The document says the company would be registered with and monitored by Ofsted.

A total of 43 objection letters, as well as opposition from Belper Town Council, have been submitted to the borough council, along with a petition signed by 97 people.

The petition asks for a “risk profile” on the children who could be housed in the homes.

Meanwhile, objectors have shared concerns over the “hamlet” location not being appropriate due to the lack of options for teenagers looking to make friends to avoid “isolation” along with an absence of shops, restaurants and recreational facilities.

They also say the facilities would impact on the wider heritage of the area, including the Derwent Valley Mills, would generate too much traffic, impact the security of the village, put children in danger from neighbouring horses and cattle, a river and railway line.

The town council and some residents highlight a perceived shortage of information required to make a decision.

In response to the plans, the police’s designing out crime team responded: “On the subject of nuisance, there is no inevitability or even likelihood that this will occur but this is a possibility.

“Policy guidance may dictate otherwise, but in reality there have been a small proportion in the number of children’s homes which have unsettled community cohesion.

“This is usually due either to behaviour of some residents, that lack of appropriate management or a combination of the two which leads to an inability to tackle unacceptable behaviour.

“Occasionally context is a driver for unsettled community cohesion where there is an absence of amenity for young people, a close neighbour proximity or a clash over acceptable behaviour.”

The applicant details that “the children would benefit from being in such a beautiful and idyllic setting”.

Borough council officers, recommending approval, wrote: “The planning system cannot discriminate against any individual occupier of specific residential accommodation or control the precise nature of end users.

“Similarly, the planning system cannot consider how any individual may potentially behave in the future. In planning terms this is a proposal to provide two children’s homes for a total of eight children, together with their carers, and the number of occupants could be controlled by planning conditions.

“The running of the home would be subject to an Ofsted inspection as the regulating body.

“It is therefore considered that the principle of the children’s homes, within a residential area, and subject to the imposition of a condition regarding a noise management plan, is acceptable.”

At the same borough council meeting, plans from Waseem Chaudry for a children’s home housing two children aged eight to 18 in a semi-detached house in Bailey Brook Crescent, Langley Mill, are also set for approval, with three objection letters having been filed by residents.