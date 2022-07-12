Concerned Chesterfield man urges the council to tidy up a rundown garage site

For the last few years the site at Inkersall Green has been full of overgrown grass, trees and bushes which scratch the cars.

One of the garages has been abandoned for years and recently another one was set on fire.

Thomas Gregory, 80, of Kinder Road, has been fighting for the site at the bottom of his garden to be tidied up for over two years and is asking the council, which is responsible for its maintenance, for help.

Thomas Gregory at the garage site in Inkersall

He said: “ The council is supposed to keep the grounds, where the garage is, tidy but they are letting it go to wrack and ruin instead.

“The site is in that much of a state now, that people are starting to dump rubbish on it. It looks like a rubbish site rather than a parking place. It is an eyesore and it is dangerous.”

Last year, a maintenance team mowed the grass and cut some of the bushes and branches.

Mr Gregory added: “They cut the grass and a bit of brambles.They did as little as they possibly could get away with. And this year, it's worse than ever.”

The garage site in Inkersall owned by the council which is in a terrible state

One of garages has also been repeatedly broken into.

Mr Gregory said: “This particular garage is made of wood and asbestos, so it is very easy to demolish. Some young people broke through the back wall and opened the door. Somebody fastened the doors, but they broke in and opened it again, so someone fastened it. This has happened a few times in the last few months.

“I came back from holiday a few days ago and I noticed that someone set fire to that garage door and burned some of it. It not only looks awful, but most importantly it causes danger for people.

The entire site is a general mess and a hazard. The council should come and tidy it up as soon as possible.”

The entrance to the garage site is surrounded by the branches, which scratch the cars.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We have arranged for our Neighbourhood Rangers to inspect the site this week. Based on this visit we will carry out any required maintenance as soon as possible.”