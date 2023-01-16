North East Derbyshire District Council has received the application requesting change of use for the disused building on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, from Right Property Design Ltd on behalf of applicant John Pembery. The proposal is for ground floor and first floor accommodation including two and three bedroom dwellings, car and bicycle parking space and electric vehicle charging point.

Maria Eleftheriou, who has lived in a row of houses on Chesterfield Road in front of the club for 30 years, has voiced concern. In a letter to the council she writes: “The access is narrow and residents who live here need to be able to drive and reverse so we can come and go. I noticed how many houses will be built, but there is no mention of access to these houses.”

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has requested that a transport statement be prepared to discuss information about the existing accessibility of the site, existing traffic and proposed traffic generation from the site.

Former working men's club in North Wingfield that could become houses.

In a submission to the council Councillor Nigel Barker says: “The building itself is in a very dilapidated state and it is very difficult to envisage how this can be converted into any form of aesthetically pleasing building.” He requests that if officers are minded to grant the application, that it be taken to the council’s planning committee.