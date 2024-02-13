Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bath and beauty products retailer is reported to be making the move after disappointing sales over the Christmas trading period, just weeks after being acquired by private equity investor Aurelius.

Shops in Irongate, Chesterfield and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands at South Normanton are among the 200-plus stores around the UK and Ireland waiting to learn what the future holds. The Body Shop employs more than 2000 workers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports indicate that insolvency company FRP Advisory is being lined up as administrator.

The Body Shop has outlets on Irongate, Chesterfield and at East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.

Both The Body Shop and Aurelius have declined to comment at the current time but told the Derbyshire Times that a statement will be issued in due course.