Concern for The Body Shop stores in Chesterfield and South Normanton as parent company's new owners prepare to call in administrators

Global brand The Body Shop – which has shops in Chesterfield and South Normanton – is poised to appoint administrators for its UK business this week which could put jobs at risk.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:22 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 09:39 GMT
The bath and beauty products retailer is reported to be making the move after disappointing sales over the Christmas trading period, just weeks after being acquired by private equity investor Aurelius.

Shops in Irongate, Chesterfield and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands at South Normanton are among the 200-plus stores around the UK and Ireland waiting to learn what the future holds. The Body Shop employs more than 2000 workers in the UK.

Reports indicate that insolvency company FRP Advisory is being lined up as administrator.

The Body Shop has outlets on Irongate, Chesterfield and at East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.The Body Shop has outlets on Irongate, Chesterfield and at East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.
Both The Body Shop and Aurelius have declined to comment at the current time but told the Derbyshire Times that a statement will be issued in due course.

Founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, the company became renowned for its ethical trading stance and its refusal to test beauty products on animals.

