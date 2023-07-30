News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Concern for safety of missing 15-year-old girl seen in the Staveley and Brimington areas of Chesterfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 21:54 BST

15-year-old Macey has been seen in the Staveley and Brimington areas of Chesterfield.

Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, was last seen wearing a light blue or green t-shirt, dark bottoms and black and white shoes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about Macey’s current whereabouts are asked contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 527-260723.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfieldDerbyshire