Concern for safety of missing 15-year-old girl seen in the Staveley and Brimington areas of Chesterfield
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 21:54 BST
15-year-old Macey has been seen in the Staveley and Brimington areas of Chesterfield.
Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, was last seen wearing a light blue or green t-shirt, dark bottoms and black and white shoes.
Anyone with any information about Macey’s current whereabouts are asked contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 527-260723.