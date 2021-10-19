Concern for man’s safety closes section of M1 in Derbyshire
A section of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed earlier because of concern for a man’s safety.
The motorway was shut in both directions between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.
“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopening.
“Thanks to drivers for their patience.”
Drivers on the motorway are being advised that it will take a while for traffic to clear.