Company seeks planning consent to fly advertising flags on 8m poles in north Derbyshire village

A company which makes central heating boilers in north Derbyshire is applying for planning permission to fly three flags on 8m high poles.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:54 GMT
Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for advertising consent to display the Bosch UK flag, a German flag and a Union Jack on poles.

The flags are made from woven polyester.

