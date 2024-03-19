Company seeks planning consent to fly advertising flags on 8m poles in north Derbyshire village
A company which makes central heating boilers in north Derbyshire is applying for planning permission to fly three flags on 8m high poles.
Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for advertising consent to display the Bosch UK flag, a German flag and a Union Jack on poles.
The flags are made from woven polyester.