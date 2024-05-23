Community runs charity festival to honour memory of popular north Derbyshire taxi driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A north Derbyshire community has pulled together for a charity festival in memory of a lovable man who would do anything for anyone.

Dad of two Stephen Phillips, who was known as Steve, lived at Middlecroft, Staveley and passed away in January this year at the age of 50. He had been living with myeloma for seven years.

Now his friends are organising a festival with live music, children’s entertainment, tombola and raffle to raise money for Myeloma UK.

Tina Harris-Horner of Dade Avenue, Inkersall grew up on the same estate as Steve and they went to school in Middlecroft. She said: “He was very well liked and had lots of friends. He was a taxi driver before he became poorly. When I saw the reaction on social media to his passing and the amount of people who came to his funeral, it seemed only right to do something in his memory.

Steve Phillips with his wife Ria and sons Connor and Corey.

"Stephen was known as Fats, which he was nicknamed at school, so we asked his wife and mum for permission to call it Fats Fest which they agreed.”

Fats Fest will take place at The Hollies on Sutton Crescent, Inkersall on June 30 from 1pm to 6.30pm.

Tna said: “We were at school with a guy called John Tansley who is in a band called The Cabronitas and he’s coming for free. John’s son Zeb Tansley is also in a band and will be doing a few songs. Lee Macnamara, a DJ who Stephen enjoyed listening to in Brimington, will be doing some DJ-ing for us. Spencer Scaffolding have given us a stage for free.”

Nearly 40 raffle prizes have been donated including a Haven Holiday at Reighton Sands in Filey, a stay in a lodge with hot tub at Tattershall Lakes, tickets to Matlock Farm Park, a cruise down Chesterfield Canal and a saw from Evolution Power Tools.

A festival in memory of Steve Phillips at The Hollies community centre in Inkersall on June 30 will raise money for Myeloma UK.

A bouncy castle for children, crazy golf and an indoor soft play area for little ones are among the attractions at the festival. Refreshments will include pizza and a bar supplied by Fire & Fizz and an ice cream van.

Kerry Childs who lives on Middlecroft Road has created Fats Fest mugs and keyrings to sell at the event.

As the joint leaseholder on The Hollies community centre, Tina is heading a team of festival helpers including Sarah Woolley who has donated £120 from a flower arranging class that she ran, Fiona Helliwell, Katie Sarah Davis, Michael Samuel, Reo Josh Hope, Sam Angel Evans, Shannon Hardy and Chris Samuel.