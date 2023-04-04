News you can trust since 1855
Community fund set up following 'selfless' Derbyshire mum's death

The family of an Amber Valley nurse who died after a battle with cancer has set up a fund in her memory.

By Oliver McManus
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

Gail Ashley passed away from ovarian cancer in 2022 and her two daughters are now looking to continue her legacy of kindness and compassion by supporting local causes.

Sarah McAughtrie and Nicola Tatham, alongside their dad Dave, have established Gail’s Fund after being inundated by messages of support following Gail’s death.

The fund offers grants of up to £500 to projects, groups, and clubs in Belper and Duffield that reflect the same care, compassion and generosity that Gail offered.

Dave, Nicola and Sarah have been inspired to find a way of ensuring Gail’s legacy could continue by establishing GAIL’S FUND.Dave, Nicola and Sarah have been inspired to find a way of ensuring Gail’s legacy could continue by establishing GAIL’S FUND.
Gail, a retired nurse, was a longstanding member of Belper and Duffield Rotary club and was involved in charities such as Belper Stroke Club.

Her two daughters said: “We always knew mum was brilliant, but when she died, we wanted to honour her memory and create a legacy in a way that she would approve of. This fund ensures that mum’s values of care, compassion and kindness will continue to live on in the local area.

"Us and so many others benefitted from mums’ selflessness and we lost her way too soon, so it was important to us that we found a way for her work to continue.”

Last year, Gail’S Fund, managed by Belper and Duffield Rotary, made grants to a number of local charities including: Heage Scout Group, Belper Memory Café (people living with dementia), ‘Massive’ Youth Drop In Duffield, Chill and Chat (emotional well being group, and Openwoodgate Community Garden.

Applications to the fund can be made to The Secretary, Belper and Duffield Rotary by email: [email protected] before May 31 2023.

