Whitwell resdients have come together to celebrate diversity at a unique community event – following a racist attack.

Over 60 people attended a Unity in the Community international bake-off event hosted in the Community Centre in Whitwell on Monday, November 4 – with supporters bringing cakes from many different countries.

The event which saw poetry, spoken word, and live music, was a celebration of what 'unites us not what divides us' and sent a clear message that Whitwell welcomes refugees.

The bake-off was called in response to a racist attack in August, which saw a refugee family, who were temporarily housed in Whitwell, targeted. During the incident, a mother and her children were physically and verbally abused in a local park. The family asked to be moved to Sheffield following the attack.

Some local people were appalled that this could happen in their village and at Whitwell Music Festival approached Stand up to Racism, which helped them to produce a leaflet, which was distributed to every house in the Whitwell. It asked people to come forward. There was a good response and the idea for the community event was developed.

Julie, a central organiser of the event said: “This was a fantastic event, that brought people together from all walks of life and sent a clear message that Whitwell is a loving and welcoming community.”

Jeannie from Stand Up to Racism said: “The atmosphere at the event was amazing, people got great strength from coming together and saying we are the majority and will not tolerate racist hate-crime. The refugees who were invited felt really welcome and over £100 was raised to support the work of Stand Up to Racism. I believe this is a model of what can be done across our area to help turn the tide against intolerance and hatred.”