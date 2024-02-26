News you can trust since 1855
Community centre awarded £1,000 to help families with the cost of living

The Hollies community centre, a vital hub for residents in Inkersall, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of £1,000 to launch a project aimed at supporting local families grappling with the challenges of the rising cost of living.
By Tina Harris-HornerContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
The grant, provided by children’s charity Cash for Kids, comes at a crucial time when many families in the Inkersall community are facing financial strains, and The Hollies is eager to utilise the funds to make a meaningful impact. The project will focus on food related initiatives to alleviate the economic burden on local families.

Tina Harris-Horner, chair of The Hollies, expressed her gratitude for the support received and emphasised the positive impact this project will have on the community. She stated: “We are truly grateful to Cash for Kids for their generous grant, which will enable us to implement sessions and activities that directly address the pressing concerns of our local families. The rising cost of living has become a significant challenge for many, and this funding will allow us to provide meaningful support.”

Tina also extended special thanks to local councillor and former fundraiser, Allan Ogle, for introducing the opportunity for this funding. She added, “We want to express our sincere appreciation to Councillor Ogle for bringing this funding opportunity to our attention. The continued collaboration and enthusiasm is helping support our work at a time when families need us the most.”

Volunteers at The Hollies; Tina Harris-Horner, Mick Samuels &amp; Jeanette WagstaffVolunteers at The Hollies; Tina Harris-Horner, Mick Samuels &amp; Jeanette Wagstaff
The Hollies, which opened in 2023, has a growing schedule of events, groups and activities to support residents from across Inkersall and the wider community. They have a Facebook page you can join to hear about their groups and sessions.

