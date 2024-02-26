Community centre awarded £1,000 to help families with the cost of living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grant, provided by children’s charity Cash for Kids, comes at a crucial time when many families in the Inkersall community are facing financial strains, and The Hollies is eager to utilise the funds to make a meaningful impact. The project will focus on food related initiatives to alleviate the economic burden on local families.

Tina Harris-Horner, chair of The Hollies, expressed her gratitude for the support received and emphasised the positive impact this project will have on the community. She stated: “We are truly grateful to Cash for Kids for their generous grant, which will enable us to implement sessions and activities that directly address the pressing concerns of our local families. The rising cost of living has become a significant challenge for many, and this funding will allow us to provide meaningful support.”

Tina also extended special thanks to local councillor and former fundraiser, Allan Ogle, for introducing the opportunity for this funding. She added, “We want to express our sincere appreciation to Councillor Ogle for bringing this funding opportunity to our attention. The continued collaboration and enthusiasm is helping support our work at a time when families need us the most.”

Volunteers at The Hollies; Tina Harris-Horner, Mick Samuels & Jeanette Wagstaff