Communities in North East Derbyshire set to see parks and playgrounds improved - is your area included?

£237,246 in grant funding has been awarded to Barlow, Brampton, Eckington, Holymoorside and Walton, Shirland and Higham and Unstone Parish Councils and Dronfield Town Council to deliver eight schemes in the first round of the Quality Parks and Play Areas (QPPA) grant scheme.

Supported projects include replacing outdated equipment, adding new pieces of equipment to cater for a wider age range and installing railings and new surfacing which will make these parks and play areas safer and more attractive for local users.

A further £55,000 has also been allocated to match the Council’s Safer Streets Funding to redevelop the Skate Park in Killamarsh.

Communities in the District are set to benefit from improvements to parks and play areas under the first round of grants from the North East Derbyshire Council Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Communities and Communications, Cllr Alan Powell, said “Parks and play areas are an important part of the community as they provide the opportunity for physical exercise and social interaction between residents of all ages.

This funding will enhance existing provision and create spaces that can be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike.”

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Transformation and Climate Change, Cllr Jeremy Kenyon added “We recognise the importance of good quality local amenities in our communities.