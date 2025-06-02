Commercial units, flats, cottages and bungalows planned for car park next to closed pub in north Derbyshire village
The planned development centres on a car park beside The Apollo Inn, Barlborough where the plan is to create three small commercial units with one-bedroom flats alongside High Street, five two-bedroom cottages and four semi-detached one-bedroom bungalows.
A statement to Bolsover District Council in support of an application by RAMCO 1020 Ltd for planning permission states: “All properties are modest in floor area to attract local purchasers, first time buyers and those requiring an affordable option.
"The site formerly provided an area for customer parking to service The Apollo Inn (closed four years ago). The site area adjacent to the High Street has been used for local parking, although this is not official and no permission has been sought from the applicants. Since The Apollo Inn closure there has also been an issue with trespass and squatters on the site. These were evicted by bailiffs.”
The commercial units and flats would be housed in a terraced row in keeping with the High Street pattern. The cottages would be built in two blocks and have a manageable garden area. The bungalows would be positioned where the site narrows and reduce in height to respect the neighbouring properties.
