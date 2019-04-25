Coming soon to a wall near you- illustrator creates stunning Chesterfield-inspired print

Is this man Chesterfield’s answer to Pete Mckee?

Andy Slater, from Old Whittington, has produced this beautiful piece celebrating the town’s historic landmarks after ditching a career in marketing to pursue his passion for illustrating full-time.

The eye-catching print is hopefully the first of many Chesterfield-themed drawnings in talented Andy’s repertoire.

It joins a vast array of prints, cards and wall art that Andy has lovingly created under his new company Reyt Good Illustration, which ‘does what it says on the tin’.

Andy, 41, said: “I am from Sheffield originally, and one thing I love about the city is its focus on art, especially in recent years. I’d really like to bring that Chesterfield.

“Since moving here around eight months ago, I’ve realised it’s just as much a vibrant area with an inspiring landscape and a mix of architecture new and old.”

Eagle-eyed residents will be able to spot Chesterfield’s iconic buildings in the image- including the Crooked Spire, the Chesterfield FC football ground and the Town Hall.

“I spoke to people who’ve lived in the area for years to find out which buildings were well-loved by residents,” said Andy.

“My background is in marketing, and I always tried to incorporate artwork into that.

“It was kind of a now or never thing when I decided I wanted to illustrate full-time.

“I studied graphic design when I was younger, and have done bits of freelance graphic design here and there, and I think this comes across in my work. I definitely prefer the neat, clean, stylised kind of stuff.

“The print is all hand-drawn by pen. The black and white prints are ready to go now, but I’m working on a colour version, which will be available soon.”

The prints can be bought from Andy’s online Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Reytgood.

Andy is also available for commission work.

You can like and follow Reyt Good Illustration on Facebook at www.facebook.com/reytgoodillustration or on Twitter @GoodReyt.

